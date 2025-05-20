Rowan County Mental Health Resources

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 704-237-4240

Nazareth Child and Family Connection serves individuals with mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability needs. Nazareth provides psychological testing, marriage and family counseling, couples counseling, therapy for mental health disorders, addiction treatment, substance abuse intensive outpatient programs, and medication assisted therapy utilizing suboxone.

Contact: 704-636-5522

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Contact: 704-633-6316

McCombs Counseling, Consulting and Training has counselors who have experience treating a variety of mental health issues, including physical, sexual, and substance abuse, children of alcoholics and codependency, anxiety and dpression, emotional and behavioral problems, eating disorders, addictions, couples counseling and dysfunctional family issues, and more.

Contact: 704-933-0007

Sims Consulting and Clinical Services Inc. provides quality mental health services to providers desiring consultation and to consumers seeking outpatient mental health care. The mission of SCCS is to provide professional, comprehensive services to all consumers. They serve children and adults, ages 4 years of age and older, and their families who are private pay, Medicaid members, state health plan, or have private insurance.

Contact: 704-630-6634

TGH Behavioral Health Services offers peer support services for adults, outpatient therapy for individuals and family psychotherpay, respite services, wrap support group, comprehensive clinical assessments, and residential level supports for adolescents.

Contact: 704-754-5662

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center offers a wide-range of behavioral health services to adults and seniors. Our team of behavioral health professionals can provide you with the personalized and compassionate care you need to regain balance in your life. We also work with various agencies in the community to ensure all of your psychological needs are met.

Contact: 704-210-5061

Ultra Violet Mental Health offers pediatric, adolescent, and adult psychiatric services. VNS services, initial start and maintenance care are available. We also provide pharmacogenomics testing. At Ultra Violet Mental Health, we strive to stay up to date on the latest research and psychiatric treatments and diagnostics.

Contact: 704-870-8108

Genesis A New Beginning offers a variety of services including marriage and family counseling, anger management, treatment for depression, anxiety, and PTSD, group therapy, sex offender relapse prevention therapy, and more.

Contact: 704-636-0838

RHA Health Services (Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Rowan) is a multi-state company providing a comprehensive network of support services for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities and those with behavioral health needs or substance use challenges. We serve both children and adults and support every level of need.

Contact: (828) 848-2515

Rowan Psychiatric & Medical Services - We offer a whole person care approach to recovery, with a focus on the individual and their personal triggers. By doing this we are able to offer personalized treatment plans that assist our patients along their recovery journeys.

One Love Services - We are a mental health and substance abuse clinic that works with depression, anxiety, suicidal behavior and much more.

Contact: 980-330-7000

Salisbury Psychiatric Associates - provides psychiatry services to children, adolescents and adults. Our physicians and staff care about the well-being of our patients. SPA has been helping patients with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorders since 1996.

Contact: 704-637-5151

Care Counseling - A collaborative community of counselors committed to offering the best therapy possible to all ages, walks of life, couples, families, and individuals.

Contact: 704-252-5051

S&H Youth and Adult Services - is a comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment facility specializing in Addiction and Trauma. SHYAS provides mental health, substance use, and trauma specific outpatient treatment programs.

Contact: 1-866-495-3651

Essential Connections Wellness Services - provides telehealth counseling and assessment services meeting the need of clients in the home or at a private location in the community.

Contact: 910-632 0011

