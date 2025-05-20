Stanly County Mental Health Resources

Premier Service of Carolina works to provide quality services to adolescents and their families who are in need of mental and behavioral health services by helping our consumers build on their strengths and resources to cope with the issues that led to their placement

Contact: 704-985-1178

Creative Counseling and Learning Solutions is a community-based counseling practice which offers creative & collaborative counseling services for children, adolescents, individual adults, couples, and families; with interventions to assist our clients with emotional, behavioral, familial, relational, social, and academic needs.

Contact: 980-581-8144

Monarch (Gaston, Cleveland, Lincoln, Stanly, Mecklenburg) Behavioral Health Services that cover mental health services and substance use disorders. Mental health services cover anxiety disorders, depression and a variety of other mental illnesses. Crisis Services, Enhanced Services, Outpatient Services, Peer Support Specialist Certification Training, Residential Options, Stanly Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Contact: 866-272-7826

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Stanly Center: 704-983-2117

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Atrium Health Stanly Behavioral Health, Stanly County

Contact: 980-323-4492

Blue Heron Counseling - our counseling approach would best be described as client centered, integrative, experiential and wellness oriented. We believe in viewing the counseling experience from a holistic viewpoint, emphasizing the uniqueness of the client, their needs, strengths, developmental stage and life circumstances.

Contact: 704-380-0627

©2023 Cox Media Group