Watauga County Mental Health Resources

High Country Community Health provides individual counseling to address mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, panic, PTSD, trauma, stress, attention and concentration issues, addiction, and family/relationship concerns. They also offer consultation and recommendations to family members, significant others, and other healthcare providers.

Contact: 828-262-3886

Mentor Behavioral Healthcare provides high-quality evidence-based psychological therapy and assessment for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, mild autism, and more for children and adults.

Contact: 828-268-2172

Better Days and Nights is a counseling service with licensed professional counselors. Two locations: Boone and Banner Elk. Personal Counseling, Couples Counseling / Marriage Counseling, Self-Actualization, Expressive Arts Therapy, Athletic Counseling, and more

Contact: 828-333-4170

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Contact: 828-264-8759 (outpatient)

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 828-820-8066

Mood Treatment Center - We are committed to helping people and their families achieve full recovery from mood disorders and related problems including:

Attention deficit disordersAnxiety and panic attacks

Addictions

Autism and Asperger’s

Borderline and other personality disorders

Depression and Bipolar disorder

Eating disorders

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Sleep disorders

Contact: 336-722-7266

Life Worth Living Counseling - specializing in treating individuals, couples and families and I offer comprehensive services dealing with:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

New Mothers

Couples

Grief & Bereavement

Mindfulness-Based

High Functioning ASD

Parent/Child Estrangement

Telehealth

Anxiety and Depression

Contact: 828 372 2434

Evergreen Counseling Community Care - our goal is to empower women, LGBQ, transgender, and nonbinary youth & adults to help you heal from past wounds, grow into the person you’d like to become, and live your life fully.

Contact: 828-338-3136

Surf Ridge Counseling - If you have past trauma, anxiety, depression, or difficulty with relationships, as a counselor, I can walk with you on the trail through your difficulties to a place that holds more happiness, energy and peace.

Contact: 828-237-2887

Mountain State of Mind Clinic - offers cognitive-behavioral and mindfulness-based therapies out of my hometown of gorgeous Boone, North Carolina. Local? Come in person. Otherwise enjoy the convenience of telehealth sessions if you live anywhere in “The Old North State.” I love working with teens, college students, young adults, and new parents, or anyone feeling tripped up by life’s hurdles.

Contact: 828-278-9250

