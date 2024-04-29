If you’re considering purchasing an SUV, you’re in luck because right now is the perfect time because of all the options in the market. Two great choices are the 2024 Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 – but which is better? We’re going to make it simple and break down both cars by cost, reliability, performance, safety, and more. This guide is going to help you decide which is better for you – the 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV.



The 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV4: Cost



The first thing when looking at cars is the price tag. Both of these N Charlotte vehicles are similar in price, but one gives you more bang for your buck. Here’s the breakdown:



The 2024 Toyota RAV4’s starting MSRP is $28,675, while the 2024 Subaru Forester’s starting MSRP is $27,095. It’s a little bit over a $1,000 difference, but which car do you get more out of?



The 2024 Toyota RAV4 has lower ownership and operating costs. This means that car maintenance on average costs $63 less, while typical repairs are cheaper, too!

$140 less for a water pump

$110 less for a muffler

$79 less for a starter

$253 less for a fuel injector

$216 less for front struts.



When you buy any new Toyota at our N Charlotte Toyota dealership, you’ll get two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first) of complimentary scheduled maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations. Subaru doesn’t offer any complimentary scheduled maintenance for its new cars.



Another bonus about Toyota is that there are twice as many dealerships as Subaru, which makes it easier to find a Toyota dealership near you for repairs and service.

Reliability: 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV4



Toyota is known for its reliability. There are some Toyotas that have reached over one million miles, something that Subaru hasn’t reached.

Consumer Reports ranks Toyota first in overall reliability, while Subaru is ranked seventh – not anything shocking here.

Also, J.D. Power ranks Toyota ‘above average’ for long-term dependability, while Subaru is ranked below average.



It is important to know these facts when shopping for a car because you want your car to last you as long as possible – even if you have to spend a little extra money on it.



Between the 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV4, the 2024 N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 has more options to choose from – The Forester only comes in six models, and none of them are hybrid. Even though there are rumors that it may come in hybrid one day, as of right now…Toyota is the only one out of the two that has a hybrid option.



The 2024 Toyota RAV4 comes in 13 models, including seven hybrid options. And you can even opt for the RAV4 Prime, which is a plug-in hybrid that can run on electric power or gasoline.



You might pay more for a N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 at face value, but you’ll end up paying more for a Subaru Forester in the long run.

Performance: 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV4



Both N Charlotte SUVs are pretty impressive when it comes to performance features. But which is better – the 2024 Subaru Forester or Toyota RAV4? Toyota of N Charlotte has it broken down below!

If you are looking for a front-wheel drive instead of an all-wheel drive, you’re going to want to get the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 because it offers both, while the Forester only comes in all-wheel drive.

Also, both options come with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, but the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 gets 21 more horsepower and 8 more lbs.-ft. of torque than the Subaru Forester.

Is the Forester or RAV4 faster? Well, the RAV4 is faster than the Forester. This N Charlotte Toyota goes from 0-30 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, 0-60 miles per hour in 8 seconds, and 0-80 miles per hour in 13.5 seconds. This beats the Forester in all three categories by a couple of seconds.

When it comes to fuel efficiency with the Forester vs. RAV4, the N Charlotte Toyota wins again with 27/35 mpg, while the 2024 Subaru Forester gets 26/33 mpg. And if you opt for the hybrid option on the 2024 N Charlotte Toyota RAV4, you’ll get a nice 41/38 mpg on the road.

Forester vs. RAV4: Fun facts



This N Charlotte Toyota has much more stopping power than its competitor with a nice stopping distance of 161 feet at a speed of 70 mph, while the Forester takes 181 feet to stop at the same speed!



If you’re looking to tow something heavy with your N Charlotte SUV, you’re going to want the RAV4. This new Toyota can tow up to 3,500 pounds, while the Forester can only tow up to 3,000 pounds.



Also, the new Toyota has a wider suspension. It also has better cornering capabilities and a quieter cabin.



Finally, the brand new N Charlotte Toyota has larger tire options than the Subaru, which leads to better traction and better handling and brake cooling.

2024 Subaru Forester vs. Toyota RAV4: Cabin



Both SUVs are pretty similar when it comes to cabin space. Regardless of which SUV you like more, Forester or RAV4, they both seat up to five people and have great cargo space.



The RAV4 offers 37.6 cubic feet of space, while the Subaru only has 28.9 cubic feet of space. Plus, the RAV4 has a hands-free liftgate with foot activation, which is not offered on the Forester.



Also, the 2024 N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 offers more features than the Forester:

Automatically adjusting windshield wipers

Optional air-conditioned seats

Qi wireless charging

115-volt A/C outlet



When it comes to the Forester or RAV4, which one will you opt for?



Safety: 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV4



Safety is one of the most important things to consider when purchasing a car for you and your family. And when it comes to the 2024 Subaru Forester vs Toyota RAV4, you’re going to want to know what both have to offer. Let’s get into it.

This new Toyota has secondary collision brakes, which automatically apply the brakes if you have a car accident. You won’t find this feature on the Subaru.

ear cross-traffic alert is on both of these SUVs, but the RAV4 takes things one step further with a Parking Support Brake to help prevent a car accident when you’re reversing near traffic. What a winner! The RAV4 has a higher NHTSA safety rating for frontal crashes and side-impact crashes, and the IIHS rated the RAV4 safer for its side impact test.

Finally, the new Toyota RAV4 has a birds-eye view camera so you can see everything. The Forester only has the standard backup camera.



