SPONSORED: An inside look at the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia price

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has just arrived. There are many questions about the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia price and its features. Let's break it down.

What is the Toyota Crown Signia MSRP?

Obviously, you’ll want to know the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia price – and we’re cutting to the chase. The starting Toyota Crown Signia MSRP is $43,590 for the base trim level. For the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia price for the Limited trim, its starting MSRP is $47,990. It’s worth it when you get into all the features. Let’s get into it.

All About the Toyota Crown Signia Dimensions

Now that you know all about the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia price, here are the features:

Starting off strong, there is an Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive.

One of our favorite features is the available Panoramic Glass Roof.

Since it only comes in hybrid, it has an impressive fuel economy at a combined 38 mpg.

You’ll surely have no fear of not being safe as it comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which has all of the safety features you can possibly need. For example, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Road Sign Assist, Proactive Driving Assist, and more.

You have the ability to switch driving modes – specifically Eco and Sport.

If you have lots of groceries in your hands, you’ll be sure to have lots of space with up to 68.8 cubic feet with the second/row seats laid fully flat. Also, it’ll be easy to open as you have the Hands-Free Power Liftgate.

Hybrids are known for their fuel economy, but they also increase towing capabilities. With this luxury midsize crossover, you’ll have up to 2,800 pounds of towing capability.

Just like its sister model, the N Charlotte Toyota Crown, the Crown Signia will only come in a hybrid.

There’s available Traffic Jam Assist.

You’ll able to use updated technology, like the 12.3-in. multimedia touchscreen, that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM.

Finally, as soon as you sit in the Crown Signia, you’ll notice that there is a Quiet Cabin with Standard Leather-Trimmed Seating and Soft Touch Materials.

This Toyota SUV is a powerhouse compared to the other Toyotas on the 2024 lineup.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is an impressive SUV with multiple trim levels available.