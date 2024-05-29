SPONSORED: The complete guide on the 2025 Toyota 4Runner

After an entire decade, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner has finally been redesigned – and it’s very impressive. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner redesign makes it look completely new, as Toyota updated everything from the interior, and exterior, to even under the hood. Before we get into the 2025 Toyota 4Runner price and other new features, we’re going to get into all the details that we know so far. So, our N Charlotte Toyota product experts are Making it Simple™ for you. Let’s get started.



2025 Toyota 4Runner options: What’s available?



Toyota loves giving options to its consumers and they did not hold back on the 2025 Toyota 4Runner options. Here are the nine models that you can expect to see on the pads of Toyota of N Charlotte:

SR5

TRD Sport

TRD Sport Premium

TRD Off Road

TRD Off-Road Premium

Limited

Platinum

TRD Pro

Trailhunter



If you noticed, there are two new trims added to the lineup: Trailhunter and Platinum. Let’s see what comes in them:



The Trailhunter trim. Yes, you’ve heard of this before because it was just added to the 2024 Toyota Tacoma lineup. Here are just some of the features that you can find on the N Charlotte 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter model:

ARB Old Man Emu suspension

33-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires

RIGID LED fog lamps

Low-profile high-mount air intake

Rock rails

Skid plates

2400W AC inverter

ARB Roof Rack



The Platinum trim. This all-new trim gives you a luxury driving experience because you can expect these features on it.

Heated second-row seats

A standard tow tech package

Rain-sensing wipers

Heads-up display



Just to add to your driving experience, on every single trim of the N Charlotte 2025 Toyota 4Runner you can expect a standard power rear window and an available power liftgate.



The impressive 2025 Toyota 4Runner performance



The Toyota 4Runner is known for its performance and that’s just one of the aspects the fans are most excited about. So here’s what the 2025 Toyota 4Runner performance looks like:

TNGA-F global truck platform. You’ve heard of this platform before because it’s on the Tacoma, Land Cruiser, 2024 Toyota Tundra, and Sequoia. It uses a high-strength boxed steel-ladder frame, multi-link coil rear, and a double-wishbone front suspension.

Two engines that you can choose from. The first engine that you can choose from is the 2.4L 4-cylinder i-FORCE engine, which gives the N Charlotte Toyota 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. torque. The second engine option is the i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, which gives you a powerful 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. torque.

Stabilizer Bar Disconnect Mechanism. This gives the 2025 Toyota 4Runner better handling impressive flex with approach angles of 32 degrees and departure angles of 24 degrees.

More options. On the 2025 Toyota 4Runner redesign, you get to choose to drive it in 2WD, part-time 4WD, or full-time 4WD. It’s nice to have options.

You’re going to have a lot of fun on the N Charlotte 2025 Toyota 4Runner because you’ll be able to tackle the toughest terrain.

What tech will you find on the redesigned Toyota 4Runner?



Once you’re inside the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, you’re going to immediately fall in love with all the technology. Here’s what you’re going to fall in love with:

The Smart Key System with the option of Remote Connect and a Digital Key

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with the new Proactive Driving Assist feature – which uses the 4Runner’s camera and radar to help with gentle braking and steering

A blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

Your choice of an 8-inch or 14-inch multimedia touchscreen

Wireless AppleCar and Android Auto

Hill start assist control

Qi wireless charging with enhanced power output

USB-C data and charging ports



What is the 2025 Toyota 4Runner price?



Now the pressing question that everyone has been dying to know the answer… what’s the 2025 Toyota 4Runner price? With all of the updated technology, exterior, interior, performance, and safety to the car, our N Charlotte Toyota product experts say the starting MSRP will likely be around the mid-$40,000s. Unfortunately, Toyota has yet to announce the actual price. But, as soon as our N Charlotte Toyota product experts know, they’ll be the first ones to tell you.

