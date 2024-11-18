SPONSORED: Find out what’s new on the 2025 Toyota Tundra

Toyota has announced the latest 2025 Toyota Tundra and our experts at Toyota of N Charlotte are so excited to talk about the latest features, colors, and packages! Now you’ll be just as excited as we are with the all-new TRD Rally Package that will be a limited edition.



What is the 2025 Toyota Tundra capable of?



Now, this 2025 Toyota Tundra is not a completely different design from the 2024, but it’s definitely an upgrade from what’s currently available. Here are the latest specs on the 2025 Toyota Tundra.

You can choose between an i-FORCE twin turbo V6 engine with 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The other option is an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain; now you’ll have 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque.

The 2025 Toyota Tundra is built for off-roading with multi-terrain select, CRAWL control, Downhill Assist Control, 4WD, and of course electronic locking rear differentials. You’ll even love the multi-terrain monitor, perfect for those crazy off-roading and overlanding adventures.



The 2025 Toyota Tundra is jam-packed with plenty of power, but you’ll want to know what looks you’re getting! So let’s get into the design of this N Charlotte Toyota.



Design of the 2025 Toyota Tundra



We know this isn’t a redesign like the 2025 Toyota Camry, but there are some features you’ll love for towing, off-roading, and overlanding around Charlotte. Let’s talk about how the design makes this beast so lightweight yet strong!



This Toyota truck has a metal mix of high-strength steel and lightweight aluminum, so you’ll have a lower weight and a rigid exterior all in one. Your bed is made of sheet-molded compounds, so it’s not only strong but still lightweight. The tailgate is even a power release and power close.



You’ll love the multiple suspension options, like the multilink rear and double wishbone front. There’s even an adaptive variable suspension and even rear air suspension with automatic level, just to name a few things. To go along with this, you’ll have a front cross member right in your steering system for extremely precise handling!



For the best driving experience, you’ll have a panoramic view monitor and even a wireless trailer camera system! This is perfect for towing anything!



Ok, enough of that! Let’s get into the exciting new TRD Rally Package and the newest color that’s been added to the 2025 Toyota Tundra. Our Toyota of N Charlotte experts are raving about the color, the package, and even massaging seats on select models!



TRD Rally Package



Exciting is an understatement! The latest TRD Rally Package is inspired by Toyota’s Baja Racing heritage. Not only is this built for adventure, it’s inspired by adventure. Now here’s what you can expect from this Toyota of N Charlotte beast of a truck.

18-inch TRD off-road wheels with special center caps with a classic look

All-terrain tires with accompanying Bilstein shocks.

Under the body, you’ll find skid plates and an electronically controlled locking rear differential.

With this, you’ll even get multi-terrain select and CRAWL control.



The interior will even have that special Baja Racing heritage design! The iconic colors of red, yellow, and orange will be integrated into design accents throughout the interior. Now, this interior will have SofTex seats and a dashboard with this special design. Equipped with even more options, this special package comes in colors like Ice Cap, Magnetic Gray, Celestial Silver, Midnight Black, and Metallic. So you can really customize your ride.



New Color on the 2025 Toyota Tundra



On the TRD Pro trim, you’ll love the latest color available on the 2025 Toyota Tundra. Now this color is called Mudbath! It’s a warm brown shade that can perfectly disguise those muddy adventures. This is only available on the TRD Pro trims like the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, and even the latest Sequoia.



Massaging Seats in the 2025 Toyota Tundra



While we love the exterior and the options that Toyota is offering, the interior has even more features. You may love this N Charlotte Toyota already, but now there are massaging seats on specific models. The optional 10-way power-adjustable leather-trimmed seats have integrated massage functions. You have a choice of both upper and lower body massages with a range of intensity that you can control from the multimedia touchscreen. This option will be standard on the 2025 Toyota Tundra Capstone, Platinum, and 1794 models. This feature can be used while driving or while you're parked; don’t get too relaxed, and be sure to stay alert when using this.



