SPONSORED: How does a car fender repair work?

If you were rear-ended or were just rear-ended by another Charlotte Toyota, you’ll need a car fender repair. Our Charlotte auto service experts are Making it Simple™ today for you to understand everything there is to know about car fender repairs. Let’s get into it.

What is a car fender?

The car fender essentially is the framer of your Charlotte Toyota’s wheels and wheel walls. Hopefully, you’ll have four of them in your car right now, but if you can’t seem to find them. It’s the curved panel that runs from the bumper to the doors.

The purpose of a car fender

Let’s get into the purpose of a car fender. Even if you haven’t gotten into an accident, it’s still important to know. Our Charlotte Toyota auto service experts are breaking it down:

● The fender prevents your car’s paint from chipping.

● The car fender helps prevent dirt, sand, mud, rocks, and other types of debris from being thrown

into your tires.

● Plus, it also helps debris from being pelted at pedestrians and other vehicles on the road.

● Finally, it also protects your braking systems and other auto parts.

Now, what happens if your fender is damaged? Here’s how to handle fender repair and replacement.

How to handle fender repair

Getting into a car accident and having to handle a front fender replacement can be quite a hassle. Here’s what our Charlotte Toyota auto service techs have to say if it looks like it needs to be checked out and repaired:

● If you have minor dents and/or scratches, it can easily be repaired at the Toyota of N Charlotte body shop. Our repair techs may use paintless dent repair to make your vehicle shine bright again.

● If you have small rusted areas, it’s definitely not a good sign. You’ll definitely need to take your Charlotte Toyota to the body shop because if the rust spreads...it could cost you dearly. You should get your fender repair sooner rather than later!

But, what about the criteria for a front fender replacement?

Do I need a front fender replacement?

You’ll need a front fender replacement if your car fender affects the structural integrity of your Charlotte Toyota. If you don’t get one - you can seriously put you and your passengers at risk. Here are the criteria if you need to schedule a front fender replacement.

● If you see cracks that means your fender can’t function properly as the structural integrity has been compromised. If you end up in another car accident, there can be even further costly damages that you’ll need to repair.

● If you see that your car fender is bent or misaligned, it could rub your car tires or other parts of your ride.

And remember to act fast! This isn’t something you should procrastinate on.

The front fender replacement cost

The front fender replacement cost is not a cute sight to see, as it’s not just a quick fender repair but a full replacement. Car parts can be quite expensive sometimes, but it’s never a solidified answer. Here’s what you can expect to see if you need a front fender replacement.

● The front fender replacement cost depends on the size of your car, as well as the make, model, and year.

● Smaller cars, like sedans, can be around $1,000.

● Medium-to-large cars, like SUVs and trucks, can be around $1,500 to $6,000.

Need help with your fender repair? Stop by Toyota of N Charlotte

Want to schedule a fender repair today? Stop by our dealership at 13429 Statesville Drive. Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville