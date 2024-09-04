SPONSORED: Is towing with a sedan possible?

If you’ve recently purchased a N Charlotte Toyota, you might have so many questions about its performance and what it’s capable of. For example, we get a lot of people asking if towing with a sedan is possible because it isn’t exactly an SUV or a truck. Don’t worry because our Toyota product specialists are Making it Simple for you by breaking it down. Let’s get started.

Can a sedan tow a trailer?

If you think that towing with a sedan doesn’t sound realistic, our N Charlotte Toyota product specialists say otherwise. Some sedans can even tow a trailer – so let’s get into the towing capabilities for the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla and Camry.

First, the 2025 Toyota Camry can tow up to 1,000 pounds – and it’s a hybrid so you get the best of both worlds.

Also, the 2024 Toyota Corolla can tow up to 1,500 pounds. For a small-size sedan, this is shocking. You get affordability, great MPG, and even shocking towing capabilities.

If you’re thinking about what can you actually tow with a sedan, we’ve got a small list for you that our product specialists put together. Here’s the list.

Small trailers

Small campers

Small boats

Now that you know what you can tow with your sedan, you’ll need to know what you should do and shouldn’t do.

Dos and Don’ts on towing with a sedan

Towing with a Toyota sedan is a little different than towing with a Toyota truck and SUV. Our N Charlotte Toyota experts have dos and don’ts for towing. Here’s the breakdown.

Do check your manual: The first thing you’ll want to do before even considering towing anything on your Toyota is check the owner’s manual to see what the maximum towing capacity is.

Do the math: If you’re considering towing a four-wheeler, you’ll need to calculate the total weight you’ll be pulling. That includes what’s inside your four-wheeler.

Do use the proper equipment: Also, you’ll need a Class I or Class II hitch – we recommend talking to our Charlotte Toyota service advisor about what’s best for you.

Do practice: Before you start, you’ll need to practice the towing and driving with what you’re carrying. Be sure to practice turning, braking, parking, and changing lanes so you can ensure your safety on the road.

Do have extra braking space: When you’re towing heavy, your car’s brakes work harder, so make sure to leave enough space when you’re braking. Essentially, don’t hit the brakes at the last second!

Don’t overload: Finally, if you overload you can expect your engine and N Charlotte Toyota’s frame to have some damage.

