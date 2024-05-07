SPONSORED: Looking at the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid MPG

Have you checked out the new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid? This is a great vehicle, offering impressive fuel efficiency and significant interior space for a midsize SUV. At N Charlotte Toyota, we love this hybrid because it's affordable and practical while remaining sporty and sleek. If you’re curious to learn more about the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid MPG, we have a comprehensive guide to get you in the know!

Need to Know - The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid MPG

Knowing the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid MPG is important because fuel efficiency is a major factor when choosing your new ride. This model offers a lot - 37.6 cubic feet of cargo space, 5 seats, and towing capabilities up to 3,500 pounds! Not to mention the all-wheel drive option for off-roading. Here's a breakdown on the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid MPG:

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE: 41/38/39 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE: 41/38/39 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium: 41/38/39 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition: 38/35/37 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE: 41/38/39 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE: 41/38/39 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited: 41/38/39 MPG (city/highway/combined)



Comparing to the Toyota RAV4 Gas Models



Let's compare the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid MPG to a standard gas model. The gas model gets impressive gas mileage as well. Here's the breakdown on this models fuel efficiency:

Toyota RAV4 LE: 27/35/30 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 XLE: 27/35/30 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: 28/34/30 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Limited: 27/35/30 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road: 25/32/28 MPG (city/highway/combined)

Toyota RAV4 Adventure: 25/33/28 MPG (city/highway/combined)



Best Fuel Efficiency: The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Looking to do one better than the 2024 Toyota RAV4 MPG? The RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid that can charge electrically or run on gasoline. This model boasts even better fuel efficiency than the standard hybrid and will save a lot of money on gas. Basically, plug-in hybrids combine the best features of fully electric vehicles and standard hybrid models. Both the SE and XSE can go up to 94 miles on electric charge before running on the hybrid system. Plus, if you use the hybrid drivetrain you will still get 40/36/38 MPG!



