SPONSORED: A N Charlotte Toyota Guide to the Best Hybrid Trucks 2024

Are you looking to drive home a new truck this year? If you haven’t already, you may want to consider a hybrid truck option. Hybrid vehicles offer increased power and better fuel efficiency (saving you some gas money). Our Toyota of N Charlotte experts are here with all the details on choosing the best hybrid truck and which models Toyota has to offer!



Hybrid Truck Basics



Before we talk about the best hybrid trucks, let’s get into what a hybrid truck is and what it can do. Hybrid trucks combine electric and gasoline features to create better fuel efficiency without being a fully electric vehicle. Basically, the internal combustion engine is paired with an electric motor (fed by the battery) to create a more powerful performance while using less gasoline.

There are three types of hybrid vehicles, HEV (regular), PHEV (Plug-in), and MHEV (mild). Two good examples of HEV models are the Toyota Prius and 2024 Tundra. Although we don’t currently have a Toyota plug in hybrid truck (hopefully soon!), the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Prius Prime are both great plug in options. MHEV models utilize a small battery to aid the internal combustion engine by taking over some of the electrical components. The N Charlotte 2024 Toyota Tacoma is actually a member of this category.



Toyota of N Charlotte’s Hybrid Trucks 2024



If you love Toyota and are looking for a hybrid truck, you’ll be happy to know what two of the best hybrid trucks on the market right now (if you ask us) are the Toyota Tacoma and the Toyota Tundra. Here’s what these hybrid models have to offer:



2024 Toyota Tacoma

Everyone has loved the Taco for years, and we love that this iconic truck now has a hybrid option. Here are the details:

The hybrid Tacoma offers more power than the standard model (we don’t have the exact numbers right now but the performance speaks for itself!).

Toyota took the liberty of building in some aftermarket parts, so you don’t have to worry about spending money on labor and add-ons later.

For our off-road drivers, you can enjoy an ARB steel rear bumper and Rigid Industries lights.

We definitely see some increased towing capacity from the hybrid model, as well as front and rear towing hooks on the passenger-side.

The TRD model also has performance cold air intake to prevent overheating.



2024 Toyota Tundra

Another classic Toyota vehicle is the Tundra - known for its rugged durability. Here is what makes the Toyota Tundra one of the best hybrid trucks 2024:

The hybrid Tundra has a max towing capacity of 12,000 pounds (and max payload of 1,920 pounds), plus 20/24mpg.

We got a complete aesthetic redesign of this truck back in 2023.

The hybrid option is way more powerful than the gasoline model boasting up to 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft of torque. Not to mention, you have the i-FORCE MAX option for even more power.

You get both 4-wheel and rear-wheel drive options.

Find the Best Hybrid Trucks at Toyota of N Charlotte!



If you want to drive the best hybrid truck, then stop by Toyota of N Charlotte! We can give you more info on hybrid vehicles or maybe a test drive in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road. Take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.