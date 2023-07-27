SPONSORED: When to replace windshield wipers: A guide

You probably know that parts of your car need to be replaced every now and then, but you may not know when or why. It’s super important that your windshield wipers are in the best shape possible to make sure that your vision is never impaired on the road. So, how do you know when to replace windshield wipers? Your N Charlotte Toyota auto care experts have put together some helpful tips to guide you through windshield wiper replacement.

How do you know when to replace windshield wipers?

It’s recommended to check your windshield wipers every 6-12 months to determine if they need replacing. This can vary, and there are other factors that contribute to when you need to switch them out. Here are some things to keep an eye on:

Are your wipers cleaning your windshield effectively? If your windshield isn’t getting thoroughly cleaned, it’s definitely time for a windshield wiper replacement. The rubber on your wipers can get worn down over time, and the gaps will prevent them from doing their job correctly. The rubber should fit tight against the glass for the best performance. If your windshield isn’t getting thoroughly cleared when it rains, you should check in with our Toyota of N Charlotte auto team to see if you need a replacement.

Do you hear squeaking or screeching when you use them? These are noises caused by the buildup of dirt or a dry windshield. Try cleaning them at home, but if you can still hear loud squeaking noises when they are clean and the windshield is wet, it’s a good indicator of when to replace windshield wipers. The rubber has probably worn down and this can end up causing damage to your glass over time.

Are the blades clattering on the glass? If your windshield wipers are jumping or clattering over the glass instead of gliding smoothly, they may need to be replaced. Damage like this can come from really high temperatures outside that warp the rubber. Talk to our N Charlotte Toyota techs about premium blades. They typically last longer and perform much better.

Have you noticed a lot of wear and tear on the rubber? It’s a good idea to regularly check on your wiper blades, maybe once a month. At some point, you will need to replace them just like any other car part due to natural wear and tear. Another thing to keep in mind is the effect that extreme hot or cold temperatures have on them. You can always call our N Charlotte auto team if you have any questions about what you’re looking for!

