Forecasts

FORECAST: Above-average temperatures stick around before weekend storm threat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are continuing to experience unseasonably warm weather before the threat of rain and storms this weekend.
  • It will be slightly cooler later on this evening and tomorrow, but temperatures will still run at least 10 to 15 degrees above average for tomorrow.
  • Meanwhile, our weather maker will approach the mountains Friday night and then struggle to push through the Carolinas this weekend.
  • This will keep the threat of scattered downpours alive and well for the Panthers game. Storms will also be a possibility.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read