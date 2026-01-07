FORECAST: Above-average temperatures stick around before weekend storm threat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are continuing to experience unseasonably warm weather before the threat of rain and storms this weekend.
- It will be slightly cooler later on this evening and tomorrow, but temperatures will still run at least 10 to 15 degrees above average for tomorrow.
- Meanwhile, our weather maker will approach the mountains Friday night and then struggle to push through the Carolinas this weekend.
- This will keep the threat of scattered downpours alive and well for the Panthers game. Storms will also be a possibility.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
