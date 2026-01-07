FORECAST: Above-average temperatures stick around before weekend storm threat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are continuing to experience unseasonably warm weather before the threat of rain and storms this weekend.

It will be slightly cooler later on this evening and tomorrow, but temperatures will still run at least 10 to 15 degrees above average for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, our weather maker will approach the mountains Friday night and then struggle to push through the Carolinas this weekend.

This will keep the threat of scattered downpours alive and well for the Panthers game. Storms will also be a possibility.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

