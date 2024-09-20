FORECAST: Above-average temps in store this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

There could be some showers later this afternoon and tonight, said Meteorologist Madi Baggett on Friday.

Widespread severe weather will not be a concern, but there is a chance for some localized downpours.

These cells were not producing anything other than rain by mid-afternoon, but lighting and thunder can’t be ruled out.

The rain threat will decrease significantly after 7 p.m.

After the rest of the rain clears out tonight, things will start to dry out for the weekend.

Highs will trend above average for the weekend with most seeing the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Conditions will become more unsettled after Monday with the chance of some daily rain.



WEATHER RESOURCES:

