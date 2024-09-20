Forecasts

FORECAST: Above-average temps in store this weekend

By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • There could be some showers later this afternoon and tonight, said Meteorologist Madi Baggett on Friday.
  • Widespread severe weather will not be a concern, but there is a chance for some localized downpours.
  • These cells were not producing anything other than rain by mid-afternoon, but lighting and thunder can’t be ruled out.
  • The rain threat will decrease significantly after 7 p.m.
  • After the rest of the rain clears out tonight, things will start to dry out for the weekend.
  • Highs will trend above average for the weekend with most seeing the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
  • Conditions will become more unsettled after Monday with the chance of some daily rain.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

0

Most Read