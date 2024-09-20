FORECAST: Above-average temps in store this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There could be some showers later this afternoon and tonight, said Meteorologist Madi Baggett on Friday.
- Widespread severe weather will not be a concern, but there is a chance for some localized downpours.
- These cells were not producing anything other than rain by mid-afternoon, but lighting and thunder can’t be ruled out.
- The rain threat will decrease significantly after 7 p.m.
- After the rest of the rain clears out tonight, things will start to dry out for the weekend.
- Highs will trend above average for the weekend with most seeing the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
- Conditions will become more unsettled after Monday with the chance of some daily rain.
