FORECAST: Amazing weekend ahead with temperatures well above average

FORECAST:
- “We are one day closer to the weekend and it is going to be amazing weather-wise,” Meteorologist Joe Puma said Thursday afternoon.
- The rain showers have moved out of the Carolinas and the sunshine has returned.
- Those clear skies will help get those temperatures down into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Don’t worry though, we’ll see temperatures tomorrow topping out near 70.
- We’ll be near 80 by Easter and continue the warm stretch heading into the first part of next week.
- Our next storm system doesn’t arrive until Wednesday to Thursday of next week. That’s when we’ll see our next chance for rain and a major drop in temperatures.
