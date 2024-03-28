FORECAST: Amazing weekend ahead with temperatures well above average

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We are one day closer to the weekend and it is going to be amazing weather-wise,” Meteorologist Joe Puma said Thursday afternoon.

The rain showers have moved out of the Carolinas and the sunshine has returned.

Those clear skies will help get those temperatures down into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Don’t worry though, we’ll see temperatures tomorrow topping out near 70.

We’ll be near 80 by Easter and continue the warm stretch heading into the first part of next week.

Our next storm system doesn’t arrive until Wednesday to Thursday of next week. That’s when we’ll see our next chance for rain and a major drop in temperatures.

