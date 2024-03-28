Forecasts

FORECAST: Amazing weekend ahead with temperatures well above average

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

FORECAST:

  • “We are one day closer to the weekend and it is going to be amazing weather-wise,” Meteorologist Joe Puma said Thursday afternoon.
  • The rain showers have moved out of the Carolinas and the sunshine has returned.
  • Those clear skies will help get those temperatures down into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Don’t worry though, we’ll see temperatures tomorrow topping out near 70.
  • We’ll be near 80 by Easter and continue the warm stretch heading into the first part of next week.
  • Our next storm system doesn’t arrive until Wednesday to Thursday of next week. That’s when we’ll see our next chance for rain and a major drop in temperatures.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

