Annual baby shower supporting military families to be held Thursday

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Community members will have the chance to give back and support military families on Thursday.

The Susan Tillis Foundation is hosting its annual ‘Red, White, and Bundled’ baby shower event to benefit families at Fort Liberty.

The shower will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Cornelius Town Hall.

Throughout the years, the annual event has helped more than 8,500 babies.

Many times, active service members are separated from their families by hundreds or even thousands of miles.

Donations help support their newborns as they continue protecting us.

Anyone can help by donating diapers, wipes, infant blankets, onesies, socks, and other baby supplies.

(WATCH BELOW: Community baby shower event set for Saturday)

Community baby shower event set for Saturday





©2024 Cox Media Group