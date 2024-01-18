FORECAST: Another push of Arctic chill on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There is another push of Arctic chill on the way.

This will bring some more snow for the mountains and perhaps a raindrop or two very early tomorrow morning.

We’ll be able to hold the cold back for most of the day tomorrow but then on Saturday morning, expect temperatures to start out in the teens.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group