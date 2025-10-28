Forecasts

FORECAST: Another strong system to bring more rain and wind Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Cold rain and winds dominate the Carolinas.
  • The rain will let up to patchy drizzle and mist for the soccer match tonight.
  • However, it will be quite windy and cold.
  • Meanwhile, another strong system is gearing up in the Midwest.
  • It will deliver more rain and wind our way on Wednesday.

