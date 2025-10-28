FORECAST: Another strong system to bring more rain and wind Wednesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Cold rain and winds dominate the Carolinas.

The rain will let up to patchy drizzle and mist for the soccer match tonight.

However, it will be quite windy and cold.

Meanwhile, another strong system is gearing up in the Midwest.

It will deliver more rain and wind our way on Wednesday.

