FORECAST: Another warm day before rain moves in Friday

FORECAST:

Today could be our first 80-degree day of the year as we warm up very quickly.

Rain is still on track for Friday, but it won’t rain all day.

A few showers and brief downpours are likely to come in around midday through the early afternoon.

We are not expecting any big storms, but brief heavy rain is possible with some thunder.

Dry weather then returns just in time for the weekend as temperatures hold in the mid-70s.

A blast of chilly air comes our way next week, with temps only in the 50s by Tuesday and some freeze concerns at night.

Temps are going to warm up quickly today with highs around 80 degrees for the first time this year. We won't even be that far from the record of 83°! pic.twitter.com/2TTsbyY38W — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 14, 2024

