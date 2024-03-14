Forecasts

FORECAST: Another warm day before rain moves in Friday

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Today could be our first 80-degree day of the year as we warm up very quickly.
  • Rain is still on track for Friday, but it won’t rain all day.
  • A few showers and brief downpours are likely to come in around midday through the early afternoon.
  • We are not expecting any big storms, but brief heavy rain is possible with some thunder.
  • Dry weather then returns just in time for the weekend as temperatures hold in the mid-70s.
  • A blast of chilly air comes our way next week, with temps only in the 50s by Tuesday and some freeze concerns at night.

