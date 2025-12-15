FORECAST: Arctic chill lingers; 50s return tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our arctic air remains in place this afternoon with highs in the 30s.
- Tonight will be another cold night, but temperatures will stay in the mid-20s with little to no wind.
- From here on out, it’s all about the warming temperatures as we quickly return to the 50-degree mark tomorrow and even the upper 50s later this week.
- Our next low rain chance is from Thursday night into Friday, but even that won’t amount to much.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
