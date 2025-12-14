Forecasts

FORECAST: Arctic front brings strong winds, bitter cold today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • An Arctic cold front is crossing through the Carolinas this morning, bringing a few showers and snow showers as it crosses.
  • While there’s an isolated rain risk this morning, the big story is with our temperatures throughout the day.
  • After starting off in the 50s this morning, we will quickly see those temperatures drop into the 40s and 30s through this afternoon.
  • Winds will pick up with gusts near 30 mph in the metro area, closer to 40-50 mph in the mountains.
  • That means it will feel even colder with wind chills dropping into the teens this afternoon and single digits overnight.
  • For the mountains, wind chills will get close to -15.
  • Winds will gradually ease as we go into Monday, but it’s still a bitterly cold start with morning lows in the teens.
  • Because of this extreme cold, we have Cold Weather Advisories in place for the mountains and around the metro area for this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
  • Monday afternoon stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. We then quickly rebound back near 60 by midweek!

