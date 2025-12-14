FORECAST: Arctic front brings strong winds, bitter cold today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- An Arctic cold front is crossing through the Carolinas this morning, bringing a few showers and snow showers as it crosses.
- While there’s an isolated rain risk this morning, the big story is with our temperatures throughout the day.
- After starting off in the 50s this morning, we will quickly see those temperatures drop into the 40s and 30s through this afternoon.
- Winds will pick up with gusts near 30 mph in the metro area, closer to 40-50 mph in the mountains.
- That means it will feel even colder with wind chills dropping into the teens this afternoon and single digits overnight.
- For the mountains, wind chills will get close to -15.
- Winds will gradually ease as we go into Monday, but it’s still a bitterly cold start with morning lows in the teens.
- Because of this extreme cold, we have Cold Weather Advisories in place for the mountains and around the metro area for this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
- Monday afternoon stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. We then quickly rebound back near 60 by midweek!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group