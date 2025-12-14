FORECAST: Arctic front brings strong winds, bitter cold today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

An Arctic cold front is crossing through the Carolinas this morning, bringing a few showers and snow showers as it crosses.

While there’s an isolated rain risk this morning, the big story is with our temperatures throughout the day.

After starting off in the 50s this morning, we will quickly see those temperatures drop into the 40s and 30s through this afternoon.

Winds will pick up with gusts near 30 mph in the metro area, closer to 40-50 mph in the mountains.

That means it will feel even colder with wind chills dropping into the teens this afternoon and single digits overnight.

For the mountains, wind chills will get close to -15.

Winds will gradually ease as we go into Monday, but it’s still a bitterly cold start with morning lows in the teens.

Because of this extreme cold, we have Cold Weather Advisories in place for the mountains and around the metro area for this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

Monday afternoon stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. We then quickly rebound back near 60 by midweek!

