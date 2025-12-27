FORECAST: Back to the clouds, cooler temps 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are back to the clouds and drizzle for our Sunday.
- Going to watch a classic Cold Air Wedge set up across the Carolinas for Sunday.
- Then, Monday, our next front moves in with breezy to down right windy conditions and a stray shower or two.
- Temps falling throughout the afternoon.
- Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week before temps begin to warm a bit going into NYE.
