FORECAST: Back to the clouds, cooler temps 

FORECAST:

We are back to the clouds and drizzle for our Sunday.

Going to watch a classic Cold Air Wedge set up across the Carolinas for Sunday.

Then, Monday, our next front moves in with breezy to down right windy conditions and a stray shower or two.

Temps falling throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week before temps begin to warm a bit going into NYE.

