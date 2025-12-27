Forecasts

FORECAST: Back to the clouds, cooler temps 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are back to the clouds and drizzle for our Sunday.
  • Going to watch a classic Cold Air Wedge set up across the Carolinas for Sunday.
  • Then, Monday, our next front moves in with breezy to down right windy conditions and a stray shower or two.
  • Temps falling throughout the afternoon.
  • Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week before temps begin to warm a bit going into NYE. 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read