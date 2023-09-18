Forecasts

FORECAST: Below-average temperatures with daytime highs barely reaching the low 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will be starting off the work week with some widespread, dense fog. This will cause visibility to be limited throughout the first half of the morning.
  • The fog will eventually burn off around 8 a.m.
  • A few showers are expected to linger across the high country; otherwise, it will be mild and dry across the area.
  • Temperatures will be a few degrees below average, with daytime highs barely scraping the low 80s for most. The mountains are expected to see the mid-60s.
  • It will remain rather breezy across higher elevations, with wind gusts over 20 mph by this afternoon.
  • It is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the week, with temperatures remaining in the low 80s. The humidity will also stay low.
  • We will have mainly clear skies and light wind, which will allow for cooking overnight into tomorrow morning.
  • Tuesday is expected to be a chilly one, with the metro in the 50s and the mountains in the 40s.
  • The next best chance of rain won’t come until Saturday.

