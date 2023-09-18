FORECAST: Below-average temperatures with daytime highs barely reaching the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will be starting off the work week with some widespread, dense fog. This will cause visibility to be limited throughout the first half of the morning.
- The fog will eventually burn off around 8 a.m.
- A few showers are expected to linger across the high country; otherwise, it will be mild and dry across the area.
- Temperatures will be a few degrees below average, with daytime highs barely scraping the low 80s for most. The mountains are expected to see the mid-60s.
- It will remain rather breezy across higher elevations, with wind gusts over 20 mph by this afternoon.
- It is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the week, with temperatures remaining in the low 80s. The humidity will also stay low.
- We will have mainly clear skies and light wind, which will allow for cooking overnight into tomorrow morning.
- Tuesday is expected to be a chilly one, with the metro in the 50s and the mountains in the 40s.
- The next best chance of rain won’t come until Saturday.
