FORECAST: Below-average temperatures with daytime highs barely reaching the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will be starting off the work week with some widespread, dense fog. This will cause visibility to be limited throughout the first half of the morning.

The fog will eventually burn off around 8 a.m.

A few showers are expected to linger across the high country; otherwise, it will be mild and dry across the area.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average, with daytime highs barely scraping the low 80s for most. The mountains are expected to see the mid-60s.

It will remain rather breezy across higher elevations, with wind gusts over 20 mph by this afternoon.

It is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the week, with temperatures remaining in the low 80s. The humidity will also stay low.

We will have mainly clear skies and light wind, which will allow for cooking overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tuesday is expected to be a chilly one, with the metro in the 50s and the mountains in the 40s.

The next best chance of rain won’t come until Saturday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group