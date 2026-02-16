FORECAST: Big warm-up expected this week, temperatures to climb into the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a big surge of warmth that is expected to last throughout the week.
- After a little fog tomorrow morning, we’ll move up to the mid-60s and then hit the 70s and stay there through Friday.
- A cold front will knock us back down this weekend and may deliver some heavy downpours on Saturday.
