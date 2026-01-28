FORECAST: Bitter cold tonight, snow potential builds for this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another blast of winter cold is settling in, with clear skies tonight dropping temperatures into the low 20s.

Despite sunshine on Friday, highs will stay in the low 40s—well below normal for January.

Attention then turns to Saturday, as weather models increasingly agree on the potential for snow across the Carolinas.

While exact timing and totals are still uncertain, a general 1–3 inches is possible depending on how long the snow lasts.

Residents should stay alert and prepare for another round of winter weather this weekend.

