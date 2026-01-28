FORECAST: Bitter cold tonight, snow potential builds for this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another blast of winter cold is settling in, with clear skies tonight dropping temperatures into the low 20s.
- Despite sunshine on Friday, highs will stay in the low 40s—well below normal for January.
- Attention then turns to Saturday, as weather models increasingly agree on the potential for snow across the Carolinas.
- While exact timing and totals are still uncertain, a general 1–3 inches is possible depending on how long the snow lasts.
- Residents should stay alert and prepare for another round of winter weather this weekend.
