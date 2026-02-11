FORECAST: Breezy day with brief rain showers, cooler weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few rain showers to start the day, but we’ll dry up for this afternoon.
- Temps still warm to the mid to upper 60s as breezy northwest winds come in today.
- That wind will eventually cool us down to the lower 30s tonight and we stay in the 50s for highs through the weekend.
- Our next best chance for rain comes Sunday with a steady rain most of the day.
- More mild temps on the way for next week.
