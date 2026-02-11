Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy day with brief rain showers, cooler weekend ahead

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • A few rain showers to start the day, but we’ll dry up for this afternoon.
  • Temps still warm to the mid to upper 60s as breezy northwest winds come in today.
  • That wind will eventually cool us down to the lower 30s tonight and we stay in the 50s for highs through the weekend.
  • Our next best chance for rain comes Sunday with a steady rain most of the day.
  • More mild temps on the way for next week.

