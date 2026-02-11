FORECAST: Breezy day with brief rain showers, cooler weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few rain showers to start the day, but we’ll dry up for this afternoon.

Temps still warm to the mid to upper 60s as breezy northwest winds come in today.

That wind will eventually cool us down to the lower 30s tonight and we stay in the 50s for highs through the weekend.

Our next best chance for rain comes Sunday with a steady rain most of the day.

More mild temps on the way for next week.

