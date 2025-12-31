FORECAST: Breezy start to 2026, warmer days ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re closing out 2025 with sunny, seasonable weather and easing winds in Charlotte, while strong winds continue in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties, with gusts up to 50 mph possible through midday tomorrow.

New Year’s Eve will be quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s around midnight. Breezy conditions continue on New Year’s Day with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid-50s.

Dry weather lasts through the end of the week, with showers returning Saturday before warmer temperatures move in next week.

