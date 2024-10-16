FORECAST: Breezy with highs barely in the lower 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The light sprinkles and showers from overnight are moving out early today, and sunshine follows behind quickly as the clouds clear out.

It’s going to continue to be breezy, and that combined with highs barely in the lower 60s will make it feel quite chilly.

Frost advisories and mountain freeze warnings are in place for tonight, with temps falling into the upper 30s in the metro.

A slow warming trend then follows as we head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs back to the mid-70s by Sunday.

The last of the light raindrops from overnight are moving off to the east early this morning (still some drizzle and flakes in the mountains.) We will clear all of this out later this morning and more sun is on the way. Grab those coats though, it's going to be chilly all day. pic.twitter.com/Yn7kNOaLQO — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 16, 2024

