Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy with highs barely in the lower 60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The light sprinkles and showers from overnight are moving out early today, and sunshine follows behind quickly as the clouds clear out.
  • It’s going to continue to be breezy, and that combined with highs barely in the lower 60s will make it feel quite chilly.
  • Frost advisories and mountain freeze warnings are in place for tonight, with temps falling into the upper 30s in the metro.
  • A slow warming trend then follows as we head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs back to the mid-70s by Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read