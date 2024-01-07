Forecasts

FORECAST: Brief dry period before powerful storm moves in during week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Mild and dry weather will dominate over the next 48 hours.
  • Daytime highs will make it to the low/mid 50s as overnight lows will dip to the low 30s.
  • Monday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
  • A very powerful storm system tracks eastward, putting eyes on the forecast for Tuesday.
  • The primary threat will be widespread flooding and damaging winds.
  • Some models are showing early totals of over 3 inches of rain and wind gusts over 40 mph.
  • Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 60s but will quickly fall after the system leaves the region.
  • Rain will taper off Tuesday night leaving behind strong winds and cooler temperatures.
  • A brief break on Wednesday and Thursday before more rain moves in on Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

