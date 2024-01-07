FORECAST: Brief dry period before powerful storm moves in during week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mild and dry weather will dominate over the next 48 hours.
- Daytime highs will make it to the low/mid 50s as overnight lows will dip to the low 30s.
- Monday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
- A very powerful storm system tracks eastward, putting eyes on the forecast for Tuesday.
- The primary threat will be widespread flooding and damaging winds.
- Some models are showing early totals of over 3 inches of rain and wind gusts over 40 mph.
- Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 60s but will quickly fall after the system leaves the region.
- Rain will taper off Tuesday night leaving behind strong winds and cooler temperatures.
- A brief break on Wednesday and Thursday before more rain moves in on Friday.
