FORECAST: Brief dry period before powerful storm moves in during week

Mild and dry weather will dominate over the next 48 hours.

Daytime highs will make it to the low/mid 50s as overnight lows will dip to the low 30s.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A very powerful storm system tracks eastward, putting eyes on the forecast for Tuesday.

The primary threat will be widespread flooding and damaging winds.

Some models are showing early totals of over 3 inches of rain and wind gusts over 40 mph.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 60s but will quickly fall after the system leaves the region.

Rain will taper off Tuesday night leaving behind strong winds and cooler temperatures.

A brief break on Wednesday and Thursday before more rain moves in on Friday.

