FORECAST: Brief warm-up before cold surge drops temps by Thursday

FORECAST:
- Another chilly start to the day, but we do warm up more this afternoon.
- Highs return to near 60 degrees under a sunny sky.
- The next surge of cold arrives tomorrow night to drop our temps from near 60 again to the lower 40s by Thursday.
- Other than a few sprinkles or light showers tomorrow night, the front comes through dry for the metro.
- The mountains on the other hand see snow which could add up to several inches at the highest elevations.
- Cold weather remains in place through the weekend.
