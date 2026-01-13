Forecasts

FORECAST: Brief warm-up before cold surge drops temps by Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another chilly start to the day, but we do warm up more this afternoon.
  • Highs return to near 60 degrees under a sunny sky.
  • The next surge of cold arrives tomorrow night to drop our temps from near 60 again to the lower 40s by Thursday.
  • Other than a few sprinkles or light showers tomorrow night, the front comes through dry for the metro.
  • The mountains on the other hand see snow which could add up to several inches at the highest elevations.
  • Cold weather remains in place through the weekend.

