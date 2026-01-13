FORECAST: Brief warm-up before cold surge drops temps by Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another chilly start to the day, but we do warm up more this afternoon.

Highs return to near 60 degrees under a sunny sky.

The next surge of cold arrives tomorrow night to drop our temps from near 60 again to the lower 40s by Thursday.

Other than a few sprinkles or light showers tomorrow night, the front comes through dry for the metro.

The mountains on the other hand see snow which could add up to several inches at the highest elevations.

Cold weather remains in place through the weekend.

