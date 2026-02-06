FORECAST: Bright but bitter cold weekend ahead

FORECAST:
- A bright but very chilly weekend is ahead as cold air settles across the region.
- Snow will continue in the mountains this evening, with a few showers possibly reaching the Charlotte area before skies clear overnight.
- Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.
- Saturday will be sunny but cold and breezy, with highs struggling to reach the low 40s.
- Sunday will be slightly warmer, but still below normal, with a significant warm-up expected to begin Monday.
