FORECAST: Bright but bitter cold weekend ahead

A bright but very chilly weekend is ahead as cold air settles across the region.

Snow will continue in the mountains this evening, with a few showers possibly reaching the Charlotte area before skies clear overnight.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny but cold and breezy, with highs struggling to reach the low 40s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, but still below normal, with a significant warm-up expected to begin Monday.

