Forecasts

FORECAST: Brutal cold expected tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Alerts are up for all shows this evening as arctic air crashes into the Carolinas overnight.
  • Temperatures will drop into the middle teens area wide with single digits in the high country.
  • Wind chill values will bottom out in the low single digits for the lower elevations and between -5 to -15 in the high country.
  • Cold Weather Advisories are up from 5 PM this evening through 9 a.m. for the metro and until 10 a.m. for the mountains.
  • Temps Monday will rebound only into the middle to upper 30s with loads of sunshine.
  • We’ll have one more cold night Monday night before we start to rebound quickly into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Next rain chance is Thursday night into Friday but amounts are not impressive. 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read