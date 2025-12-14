FORECAST: Brutal cold expected tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Alerts are up for all shows this evening as arctic air crashes into the Carolinas overnight.

Temperatures will drop into the middle teens area wide with single digits in the high country.

Wind chill values will bottom out in the low single digits for the lower elevations and between -5 to -15 in the high country.

Cold Weather Advisories are up from 5 PM this evening through 9 a.m. for the metro and until 10 a.m. for the mountains.

Temps Monday will rebound only into the middle to upper 30s with loads of sunshine.

We’ll have one more cold night Monday night before we start to rebound quickly into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Next rain chance is Thursday night into Friday but amounts are not impressive.

