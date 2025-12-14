FORECAST: Brutal cold expected tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Alerts are up for all shows this evening as arctic air crashes into the Carolinas overnight.
- Temperatures will drop into the middle teens area wide with single digits in the high country.
- Wind chill values will bottom out in the low single digits for the lower elevations and between -5 to -15 in the high country.
- Cold Weather Advisories are up from 5 PM this evening through 9 a.m. for the metro and until 10 a.m. for the mountains.
- Temps Monday will rebound only into the middle to upper 30s with loads of sunshine.
- We’ll have one more cold night Monday night before we start to rebound quickly into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
- Next rain chance is Thursday night into Friday but amounts are not impressive.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group