FORECAST: Brutal heat grips region with index over 100

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

Miserable heat continues this afternoon, with the heat index reaching beyond 100 degrees.

Due to this, a heat advisory has been issued until 8 p.m.

Relief is expected tomorrow as a weak cold front moves through the region.

This will drop our highs almost 10 degrees with additional cloud cover. We will also experience a loss of humidity for a day.

Regrettably, we anticipate the return of heat and rain showers by the weekend.



WEATHER RESOURCES:

