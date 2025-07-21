FORECAST: Brutal heat grips region with index over 100

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Miserable heat continues this afternoon, with the heat index reaching beyond 100 degrees.
- Due to this, a heat advisory has been issued until 8 p.m.
- Relief is expected tomorrow as a weak cold front moves through the region.
- This will drop our highs almost 10 degrees with additional cloud cover. We will also experience a loss of humidity for a day.
- Regrettably, we anticipate the return of heat and rain showers by the weekend.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
