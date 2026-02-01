Forecasts

FORECAST: Charlotte picks up 11 inches of snow as winter storm moves out of area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The snow has moved on, and the sky is clearing early Sunday morning.
  • Yesterday’s snowstorm was definitely historic for Charlotte. We picked up 11″ at CLT Douglas, which is tied for the 4th highest 1-day total.
  • It’s brutally cold, though, with wind chills in the single digits to near zero this morning.
  • Sunshine all day will do very little to warm us up to near freezing.
  • Tonight could end up being the coldest night in about 4 years.

