FORECAST: Charlotte picks up 11 inches of snow as winter storm moves out of area

- The snow has moved on, and the sky is clearing early Sunday morning.
- Yesterday’s snowstorm was definitely historic for Charlotte. We picked up 11″ at CLT Douglas, which is tied for the 4th highest 1-day total.
- It’s brutally cold, though, with wind chills in the single digits to near zero this morning.
- Sunshine all day will do very little to warm us up to near freezing.
- Tonight could end up being the coldest night in about 4 years.
It made January 2026 the 3rd snowiest on record and the snowiest January since 1988! pic.twitter.com/bmGwvRetiG
