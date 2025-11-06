FORECAST: Charlotte to see hard freeze, temps dropping into 20s next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect the coldest air of the season and a hard freeze for Charlotte next week.
- The weather will cooperate and be friendly for a few more days, with no impacts to the playoff match tomorrow night.
- But there will be some rain around this weekend as we get ready for a major transition.
- Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s through Saturday. By Tuesday morning, we’ll be in the 20s.
