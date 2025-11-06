FORECAST: Charlotte to see hard freeze, temps dropping into 20s next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect the coldest air of the season and a hard freeze for Charlotte next week.

The weather will cooperate and be friendly for a few more days, with no impacts to the playoff match tomorrow night.

But there will be some rain around this weekend as we get ready for a major transition.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s through Saturday. By Tuesday morning, we’ll be in the 20s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group