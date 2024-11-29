Forecasts

FORECAST: Charlotte sees first freeze, cooler weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Charlotte has officially hit freezing for the first time this season this morning! This is the latest first freeze since 1990.
  • We’re holding onto that chill throughout the day with highs only in the low 50s.
  • Skies are mostly sunny.
  • Temperatures this weekend will be even colder with lows in the upper 20s and highs on either side of 50.
  • Skies stay mostly clear with no rain chances in sight. A reinforcing blast of cold air arrives Monday and keeps conditions below normal for much of next week as well.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

0

