FORECAST: Charlotte sees first freeze, cooler weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Charlotte has officially hit freezing for the first time this season this morning! This is the latest first freeze since 1990.
- We’re holding onto that chill throughout the day with highs only in the low 50s.
- Skies are mostly sunny.
- Temperatures this weekend will be even colder with lows in the upper 20s and highs on either side of 50.
- Skies stay mostly clear with no rain chances in sight. A reinforcing blast of cold air arrives Monday and keeps conditions below normal for much of next week as well.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group