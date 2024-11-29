FORECAST: Charlotte sees first freeze, cooler weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Charlotte has officially hit freezing for the first time this season this morning! This is the latest first freeze since 1990.

We’re holding onto that chill throughout the day with highs only in the low 50s.

Skies are mostly sunny.

Temperatures this weekend will be even colder with lows in the upper 20s and highs on either side of 50.

Skies stay mostly clear with no rain chances in sight. A reinforcing blast of cold air arrives Monday and keeps conditions below normal for much of next week as well.

