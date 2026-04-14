FORECAST: Chasing records as warm-up continues; dry conditions remain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are cranking up the heat a bit more today with highs back to the mid to upper 80s.
- We may even come within a few degrees of today’s record high of 89°.
- Very dry conditions remain with the elevated fire danger risk.
- The rest of the week stays hot with temps staying near records through Thursday and near 90 through Saturday.
- The next front coming in on Sunday will cool us back to the 70s next week, but it brings very little rain along with it.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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