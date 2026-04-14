FORECAST: Chasing records as warm-up continues; dry conditions remain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are cranking up the heat a bit more today with highs back to the mid to upper 80s.

We may even come within a few degrees of today’s record high of 89°.

Very dry conditions remain with the elevated fire danger risk.

The rest of the week stays hot with temps staying near records through Thursday and near 90 through Saturday.

The next front coming in on Sunday will cool us back to the 70s next week, but it brings very little rain along with it.

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