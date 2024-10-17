FORECAST: Chilly morning temperatures set to rebound for the afternoons

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“This is the kind of weather pattern that may challenge your wardrobe,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

There will be chilly mornings in the upper 30s with temperatures in the afternoon expected to be in the 70s.

These temperature spreads are due to the dry air over the Charlotte area.

We won’t see rain for quite some time, Ahrens said.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

