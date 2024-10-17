FORECAST: Chilly morning temperatures set to rebound for the afternoons

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “This is the kind of weather pattern that may challenge your wardrobe,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- There will be chilly mornings in the upper 30s with temperatures in the afternoon expected to be in the 70s.
- These temperature spreads are due to the dry air over the Charlotte area.
- We won’t see rain for quite some time, Ahrens said.
