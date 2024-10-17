Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly morning temperatures set to rebound for the afternoons

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “This is the kind of weather pattern that may challenge your wardrobe,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • There will be chilly mornings in the upper 30s with temperatures in the afternoon expected to be in the 70s.
  • These temperature spreads are due to the dry air over the Charlotte area.
  • We won’t see rain for quite some time, Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

0

Most Read