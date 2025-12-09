FORECAST: Chilly night before a windy warm-up Wednesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for another chilly night before we warm things up on Wednesday.
- Highs will climb into the mid-50s, but we will also be rather windy with gusts up to 30 mph at times.
- We could see some more isolated snow showers with this next weak front tomorrow night; otherwise, we stay dry.
- Temperatures are even expected to warm up a little this weekend before a big pattern change arrives next week.
- Rain chances, however, still look slim to none.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group