FORECAST: Chilly night before a windy warm-up Wednesday

FORECAST:

We are in for another chilly night before we warm things up on Wednesday.

Highs will climb into the mid-50s, but we will also be rather windy with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

We could see some more isolated snow showers with this next weak front tomorrow night; otherwise, we stay dry.

Temperatures are even expected to warm up a little this weekend before a big pattern change arrives next week.

Rain chances, however, still look slim to none.

