FORECAST: Chilly night gives way to sunny, near‑70 afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story will be tracking a chilly night before a big rebound in temperatures.
- Overnight lows may fall to the upper 30s in some neighborhoods tomorrow morning.
- After that, we’ll bounce back nicely with sunny skies and move to near 70.
- We’ll be in the 80s by the end of the week, with little to no rain expected.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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