FORECAST: Chilly night gives way to sunny, near‑70 afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The top weather story will be tracking a chilly night before a big rebound in temperatures.

Overnight lows may fall to the upper 30s in some neighborhoods tomorrow morning.

After that, we’ll bounce back nicely with sunny skies and move to near 70.

We’ll be in the 80s by the end of the week, with little to no rain expected.

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