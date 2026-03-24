Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly night gives way to sunny, near‑70 afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The top weather story will be tracking a chilly night before a big rebound in temperatures.
  • Overnight lows may fall to the upper 30s in some neighborhoods tomorrow morning.
  • After that, we’ll bounce back nicely with sunny skies and move to near 70.
  • We’ll be in the 80s by the end of the week, with little to no rain expected.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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