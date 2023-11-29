FORECAST: Chilly start before temperatures warm up to the upper 40s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Wednesday morning was the coldest we’ve had so far this season, with temperatures in the 20s in many neighborhoods.

Fortunately, sunshine will warm us to the upper 40s this afternoon.

Temperatures will then fall back down to the 20s again Thursday morning.

Things are expected to round back up to the 50s Thursday afternoon before more changes come in for Friday and the weekend.

The chance for rain picks up on Friday; however, it does not appear to be heavy.

Scattered showers then continue off and on through the weekend, but it won’t be a washout.

Temperatures are expected to at least recover to the 60s this weekend.

It is a frigid morning out there, coldest of the season as a matter of fact. Today's record low is 20° last set in 2002, so we may at least get close to it before the morning is done. Layer up heading out the door! pic.twitter.com/LBPRW6wKrF — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 29, 2023

