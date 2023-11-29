FORECAST: Chilly start before temperatures warm up to the upper 40s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Wednesday morning was the coldest we’ve had so far this season, with temperatures in the 20s in many neighborhoods.
- Fortunately, sunshine will warm us to the upper 40s this afternoon.
- Temperatures will then fall back down to the 20s again Thursday morning.
- Things are expected to round back up to the 50s Thursday afternoon before more changes come in for Friday and the weekend.
- The chance for rain picks up on Friday; however, it does not appear to be heavy.
- Scattered showers then continue off and on through the weekend, but it won’t be a washout.
- Temperatures are expected to at least recover to the 60s this weekend.
It is a frigid morning out there, coldest of the season as a matter of fact. Today's record low is 20° last set in 2002, so we may at least get close to it before the morning is done. Layer up heading out the door! pic.twitter.com/LBPRW6wKrF— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 29, 2023
