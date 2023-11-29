Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start before temperatures warm up to the upper 40s this afternoon

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
  • Wednesday morning was the coldest we’ve had so far this season, with temperatures in the 20s in many neighborhoods.
  • Fortunately, sunshine will warm us to the upper 40s this afternoon.
  • Temperatures will then fall back down to the 20s again Thursday morning.
  • Things are expected to round back up to the 50s Thursday afternoon before more changes come in for Friday and the weekend.
  • The chance for rain picks up on Friday; however, it does not appear to be heavy.
  • Scattered showers then continue off and on through the weekend, but it won’t be a washout.
  • Temperatures are expected to at least recover to the 60s this weekend.

