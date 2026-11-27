ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a chilly start for any shoppers this morning, with breezy winds making it feel even colder!

Winds stay strong today with gusts between 30-35 mph.

Temperatures stay cool too, with highs only near 50 under mostly cloudy skies.

While it’s a dry day around the metro area, the High Country will deal with on-and-off snow showers through tomorrow morning that could result in minor accumulations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashe and Watauga counties until 4 am Saturday.

Any snow showers fade, skies clear, and winds settle for Saturday! Highs rebound to near 60 degrees with sunny skies.

Another quick-moving storm will then move in Sunday evening, bringing rain and gusty winds into the overnight hours.

We’ll clear out by Monday morning.

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