ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a chilly start for any shoppers this morning, with breezy winds making it feel even colder!
- Winds stay strong today with gusts between 30-35 mph.
- Temperatures stay cool too, with highs only near 50 under mostly cloudy skies.
- While it’s a dry day around the metro area, the High Country will deal with on-and-off snow showers through tomorrow morning that could result in minor accumulations.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashe and Watauga counties until 4 am Saturday.
- Any snow showers fade, skies clear, and winds settle for Saturday! Highs rebound to near 60 degrees with sunny skies.
- Another quick-moving storm will then move in Sunday evening, bringing rain and gusty winds into the overnight hours.
- We’ll clear out by Monday morning.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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