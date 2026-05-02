FORECAST: Chilly start Sunday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The pitiful excuse for rain has moved out.

Skies are clearing and we are in for a cold night with morning lows in the low to middle 40s.

We are going to be in for a great Sunday with highs near 70 before a nice warm up Monday and Tuesday back into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our next storm system looks to arrive on Thursday and could bring a good soaking rain.

Time will tell on exactly how much we could see, but it looks to impact the AM commute before clearing out in the afternoon.

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