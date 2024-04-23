FORECAST: Chilly start but temperatures will warm up to the mid-70s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We started off chilly this morning, but it is expected to warm up nicely this afternoon.

Highs are expected to return to the low to mid-70s under a sunny sky.

A few more clouds come in tomorrow, but other than a spotty shower, most of us stay dry.

Temperatures are expected to hold in the 70s with dry weather for the rest of the week.

More 80s are likely on the way for next week.

Nice clear view of Uptown and the nearly full moon (it will be full when it rises this evening.) It's quite chilly this morning with some patchy frost outside of the city. Bundle up! pic.twitter.com/QWdmEFOHiL — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 23, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group