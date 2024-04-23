Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start but temperatures will warm up to the mid-70s this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We started off chilly this morning, but it is expected to warm up nicely this afternoon.
  • Highs are expected to return to the low to mid-70s under a sunny sky.
  • A few more clouds come in tomorrow, but other than a spotty shower, most of us stay dry.
  • Temperatures are expected to hold in the 70s with dry weather for the rest of the week.
  • More 80s are likely on the way for next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read