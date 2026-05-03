FORECAST: Chilly start this morning, milder afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a much colder start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning!

Fortunately, we’ll be warming up much better today with highs near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll continue the warming trend for the work week with highs climbing into the low 80s by midweek.

We stay dry through Wednesday afternoon before our next cold front brings scattered showers and storms Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

That’s our best rain chance this week - we dry back out Friday and into next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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