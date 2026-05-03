FORECAST: Chilly start this morning, milder afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a much colder start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning!
- Fortunately, we’ll be warming up much better today with highs near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
- We’ll continue the warming trend for the work week with highs climbing into the low 80s by midweek.
- We stay dry through Wednesday afternoon before our next cold front brings scattered showers and storms Thursday morning into the early afternoon.
- That’s our best rain chance this week - we dry back out Friday and into next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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