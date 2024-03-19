Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start but warmer weather expected this afternoon

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

  • It was quite cold this morning, with temperatures falling to near freezing for most neighborhoods.
  • We will bounce back above freezing by 9 a.m., but highs will only hit the upper 50s at best this afternoon.
  • Spring officially arrives tonight around 11 p.m., and the first full day of spring will feel like it as highs warm back up to nearly 70 degrees by the afternoon.
  • Dry and mild weather hangs on for Thursday before more rain comes in by Friday afternoon.
  • Right now, Friday is looking to be quite wet and chilly, with temperatures plummeting back down to the low to mid-50s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

