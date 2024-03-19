FORECAST: Chilly start but warmer weather expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It was quite cold this morning, with temperatures falling to near freezing for most neighborhoods.
- We will bounce back above freezing by 9 a.m., but highs will only hit the upper 50s at best this afternoon.
- Spring officially arrives tonight around 11 p.m., and the first full day of spring will feel like it as highs warm back up to nearly 70 degrees by the afternoon.
- Dry and mild weather hangs on for Thursday before more rain comes in by Friday afternoon.
- Right now, Friday is looking to be quite wet and chilly, with temperatures plummeting back down to the low to mid-50s.
For the second year in a row we have a chilly start to spring with near freezing temps this morning and highs just barely near 60° this afternoon. It was even colder last year on the first day of spring. pic.twitter.com/Yu5a62yIAR— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 19, 2024
Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.
