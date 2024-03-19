FORECAST: Chilly start but warmer weather expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It was quite cold this morning, with temperatures falling to near freezing for most neighborhoods.

We will bounce back above freezing by 9 a.m., but highs will only hit the upper 50s at best this afternoon.

Spring officially arrives tonight around 11 p.m., and the first full day of spring will feel like it as highs warm back up to nearly 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Dry and mild weather hangs on for Thursday before more rain comes in by Friday afternoon.

Right now, Friday is looking to be quite wet and chilly, with temperatures plummeting back down to the low to mid-50s.

For the second year in a row we have a chilly start to spring with near freezing temps this morning and highs just barely near 60° this afternoon. It was even colder last year on the first day of spring. pic.twitter.com/Yu5a62yIAR — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 19, 2024

