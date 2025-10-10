Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start to the weekend, highs near 70 today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chilly start to your Friday morning with some areas getting into the 40s (30s across the mountains).
  • Other than a few clouds coming in today, it’s going to be a lovely day with highs just near 70°.
  • Some changes though are coming for the weekend.
  • The coastal storm system is going to try and throw some rain our way Saturday night into Sunday.
  • Nothing looks terribly heavy, but it may be damp by Sunday morning.
  • Temps stay in the 70s through the weekend.
  • Gorgeous weather returns next week with a slow warm up.

