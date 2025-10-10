FORECAST: Chilly start to the weekend, highs near 70 today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chilly start to your Friday morning with some areas getting into the 40s (30s across the mountains).

Other than a few clouds coming in today, it’s going to be a lovely day with highs just near 70°.

Some changes though are coming for the weekend.

The coastal storm system is going to try and throw some rain our way Saturday night into Sunday.

Nothing looks terribly heavy, but it may be damp by Sunday morning.

Temps stay in the 70s through the weekend.

Gorgeous weather returns next week with a slow warm up.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

