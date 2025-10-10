FORECAST: Chilly start to the weekend, highs near 70 today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Chilly start to your Friday morning with some areas getting into the 40s (30s across the mountains).
- Other than a few clouds coming in today, it’s going to be a lovely day with highs just near 70°.
- Some changes though are coming for the weekend.
- The coastal storm system is going to try and throw some rain our way Saturday night into Sunday.
- Nothing looks terribly heavy, but it may be damp by Sunday morning.
- Temps stay in the 70s through the weekend.
- Gorgeous weather returns next week with a slow warm up.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group