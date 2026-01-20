FORECAST: Clear and cold before possible winter storm sweeps the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s another bitterly cold start to the day, with a colder afternoon expected!

Highs are only in the mid-40s with mostly clear skies.

We’ll see temperatures slowly rebound back near 50 degrees as we end the week, with an isolated shower Thursday and Friday too.

Our most impactful weather will be this weekend as confidence grows for a storm system moving into the Carolinas.

Temperatures are expected to drop as Arctic air moves in from the north starting Saturday, meanwhile moisture will head our way from the Gulf.

This could create a wintry mix with snow, ice, and cold rain all on the table depending on the track and intensity of the storm that develops.

Still too soon to talk any potential precipitation totals - stay tuned throughout the week as we fine tune those details!

