FORECAST: Clear and cold before possible winter storm sweeps the Carolinas

FORECAST:
- It’s another bitterly cold start to the day, with a colder afternoon expected!
- Highs are only in the mid-40s with mostly clear skies.
- We’ll see temperatures slowly rebound back near 50 degrees as we end the week, with an isolated shower Thursday and Friday too.
- Our most impactful weather will be this weekend as confidence grows for a storm system moving into the Carolinas.
- Temperatures are expected to drop as Arctic air moves in from the north starting Saturday, meanwhile moisture will head our way from the Gulf.
- This could create a wintry mix with snow, ice, and cold rain all on the table depending on the track and intensity of the storm that develops.
- Still too soon to talk any potential precipitation totals - stay tuned throughout the week as we fine tune those details!
WEATHER RESOURCES:
