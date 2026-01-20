Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear and cold before possible winter storm sweeps the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s another bitterly cold start to the day, with a colder afternoon expected!
  • Highs are only in the mid-40s with mostly clear skies.
  • We’ll see temperatures slowly rebound back near 50 degrees as we end the week, with an isolated shower Thursday and Friday too.
  • Our most impactful weather will be this weekend as confidence grows for a storm system moving into the Carolinas.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop as Arctic air moves in from the north starting Saturday, meanwhile moisture will head our way from the Gulf.
  • This could create a wintry mix with snow, ice, and cold rain all on the table depending on the track and intensity of the storm that develops.
  • Still too soon to talk any potential precipitation totals - stay tuned throughout the week as we fine tune those details!

