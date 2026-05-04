Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear and nice tonight in the 50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The weather outside is simply amazing and that will continue right through Tuesday!
  • After that, we are hopeful for some beneficial rain to come through Wednesday night with some more scattered showers through Thursday.
  • Another rain chance on Sunday means at least we are taking some shots at this dire drought!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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