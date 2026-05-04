FORECAST: Clear and nice tonight in the 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The weather outside is simply amazing and that will continue right through Tuesday!

After that, we are hopeful for some beneficial rain to come through Wednesday night with some more scattered showers through Thursday.

Another rain chance on Sunday means at least we are taking some shots at this dire drought!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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