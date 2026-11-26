ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The storm system that swept over the Carolinas is now moving out, with clearer skies ahead for the next few days.
- High temperatures will be in the low 50s tomorrow, returning to near 60 this weekend.
- Our next system arrives from the west on Sunday night.
- How much moisture makes it past the mountains remains the question.
- We’ll get a better look as the high-resolution models are available on Friday.
- Overall, it should be a great weekend for shopping and travel, with lower impacts expected from the overnight system.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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