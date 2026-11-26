ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The storm system that swept over the Carolinas is now moving out, with clearer skies ahead for the next few days.

High temperatures will be in the low 50s tomorrow, returning to near 60 this weekend.

Our next system arrives from the west on Sunday night.

How much moisture makes it past the mountains remains the question.

We’ll get a better look as the high-resolution models are available on Friday.

Overall, it should be a great weekend for shopping and travel, with lower impacts expected from the overnight system.

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